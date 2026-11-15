Lubinec discussed the return of Ukrainian children with Melania Trump

During a meeting with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, raised the issues of the return of deported Ukrainian children, the release of prisoners of war, and the search for those missing in action.

“During the conversation, I raised three key issues for Ukraine on which we are currently focusing public attention: the return of illegally displaced and deported Ukrainian children, the release of prisoners of war and illegally detained Ukrainian civilians, and the search for those missing under special circumstances,” the ombudsman noted.

According to him, it is extremely important that these humanitarian issues remain at the center of international attention and translate into concrete joint actions.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Dmytro Lubinets’ official Facebook page.

Ukraine is preparing new humanitarian missions to evacuate citizens with the support of Melania Trump—Lubinets.

Prior to this, Lubinets announced an additional evacuation from Oleshky and surrounding villages.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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