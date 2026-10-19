Madyar accused Orbán of calling for a coup

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar publicly accused his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, of making veiled calls for an armed uprising and a violent overthrow of the constitutional order.

This followed remarks Orbán made on October 18 during a meeting with supporters in the town of Lakitelek regarding the organization of “national resistance” against the new government.

Responding to a question about the lack of mass protests, the former head of government stated that society is not yet ready, but his supporters are already capable of “distributing the appropriate tools—whether sharp or blunt.” Mályai interpreted these words as preparation for a crime and noted that, under Article 254 of the Hungarian Criminal Code, attacks on the constitutional order are punishable by 5 to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Source: Péter Magyar/Facebook.

Earlier, Péter Magyar criticized Viktor Orbán’s statements regarding Hungary’s new anti-corruption agency. The current prime minister stated that Orbán’s remarks could be interpreted as “violence against a public official.”

Hungary has restored access to a number of Ukrainian news sites that had been blocked in response to reciprocal restrictions imposed by Kyiv. The decision marks a step toward partially unblocking the flow of information between the two countries following a media conflict.

Read us on