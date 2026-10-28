Prosecutors in Milan, Italy, announced on Wednesday the completion of an investigation into 10 suspects. They are suspected of possible repressive and coercive actions against Chinese dissidents living in the capital of Lombardy. The office is preparing to bring charges.

Suspected criminal conspiracy

As ANSA English reports, all 10 individuals are accused of participating in a criminal conspiracy. Four suspects are Chinese nationals. According to prosecutors, they were in constant contact with authorities in Beijing regarding allegedly illegal activities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Teacher Li named among victims

Among the alleged victims in the case is Teacher Li, a 34-year-old dissident, activist and influencer with millions of followers. The agency describes him as one of the prominent activists among Chinese dissidents.

According to the investigation, the suspects may have been involved in a series of actions against Teacher Li, including harassment, surveillance, intimidation and threats.

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