In Poland, Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz said that she is leaving the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Her statement came after a vote in the Sejm to retain the two-term limit in local government.

Minister's statement

Pełczyńska-Nałęcz explained her decision by saying that values are more important to her than positions. Interia reports on the minister's statement.

In her post, the politician wrote that the Sejm had decided to retain the two-term limit in local government and called the outcome a victory. She also stated that the changes which, according to her, are supported by 75% of Poles will take effect.

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Criticism of the coalition

According to the minister, the decision was made despite the votes of K15X. She criticized the coalition and said that a significant portion of lawmakers from the Poland 2050 party had sided with political arrangements rather than the people.

Pełczyńska-Nałęcz said this was not the coalition's first such decision, but one of fundamental importance.

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