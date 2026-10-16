The US Department of Justice has initiated denaturalization proceedings against 40 people to strip them of US citizenship, The Hindu reports. The department described these actions as the largest denaturalization campaign in modern history.

Cases are being heard in several courts

The cases involving 40 people are being considered in several US courts. According to the publication, the individuals are accused of serious offenses, including acting as an agent of a foreign government, a crime classified in the United States as voluntary manslaughter, and a serious sexual offense against a man with special needs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among those involved is a man of Indian origin

Among the people against whom the proceedings were initiated is a man of Indian origin. They also include a former US Navy sailor convicted of espionage.

The US Department of Justice reported filing denaturalization lawsuits in several American courts.

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