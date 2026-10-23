In the US state of Minnesota, officials said that the US Department of Justice has stopped providing evidence in the cases of the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during an immigration operation in Minneapolis. As The Hill reports, state authorities are asking the court to require the federal agency to provide materials for an independent investigation into the two deaths.

Evidence sharing suspended

According to court documents reviewed by the Associated Press, Minnesota officials filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Justice seeking access to evidence. In July, the agency agreed to provide materials to the state and began doing so, but later stopped the transfer.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in court documents that she was informed on September 10 of an indefinite suspension of evidence sharing. Federal authorities said in a response filed earlier this week that they may independently determine what information to provide to state authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What materials remain with the Justice Department

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said in a court declaration that the US Department of Justice has Renee Good's clothing and the mobile phone of the employee who, according to the report, shot her. According to Evans, the agency also has not handed over the recorded statement of the employee who shot Alex Pretti, the weapons of officers at the scene, and the weapon seized from Pretti before the shots were fired.

Good, a mother of three, died after an officer with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement opened fire through the windshield of her car. Pretti, a nurse, died several weeks later during a protest against immigration operations. He was recording events on his phone and was lawfully carrying a weapon, which an officer took from him before the shots rang out.

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