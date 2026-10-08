Moldova will set up shelters along its border with Ukraine due to UAV attacks

Moldovan authorities have begun setting up special protection zones and shelters at border crossing points with Ukraine to protect workers and citizens from drone attacks. Interior Minister Daniela Misail-Nikitin noted that in the event of danger, civilians and border guards will be able to quickly evacuate to safe locations.

In addition, the Moldovan side is withdrawing its personnel from joint border crossing points located directly on Ukrainian territory, specifically from the “Kryva” and “Palanka” checkpoints.

The decision was made against the backdrop of systematic shelling of border infrastructure, which resulted in a police officer being wounded by shrapnel near Palanka on October 5, and in early September, two civilians were killed near Starokozachye as a result of a drone attack. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian missiles and drones have violated Moldova’s airspace 81 times, with 44 of those incidents recorded in 2026.

This was reported by the publication “NewsMaker.”

Moldova is demanding the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria.

The Moldovan government has approved the acceleration of the Trump Liberty Line power transmission project — Balkan Insight

Read us on