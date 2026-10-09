In the Gaza Strip, nearly 2 million Palestinians need shelter assistance ahead of winter. Available stocks and deliveries cover only 17% of identified winter needs, the International Organization for Migration said on October 9, according to Anadolu Agency.

Condition of shelters

The IOM said that a year after a ceasefire was declared, nearly the entire population of Gaza requires shelter assistance. More than half of tents and makeshift shelters are in poor condition and need to be replaced. Some people are also living in war-damaged buildings that are at risk of collapse.

An IOM partner estimated that more than 3,600 buildings require demolition, clearance, or the evacuation of people due to safety risks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flooding risk and deliveries

Nearly 1.8 million people live in displacement sites. According to the organization’s assessment, 56% of these locations face a medium or high risk of flooding, raising concerns about further displacement during heavy rains.

The IOM also said that around 8,600 emergency shelter kits remain outside Gaza after Israeli authorities denied their entry, according to the organization. The organization called for immediate and sustained access for tents, emergency kits, temporary housing units, and construction materials. It also stressed the need for equipment, fuel, and spare parts for rubble clearance and early recovery.

Read us on