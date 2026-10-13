The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for Italy’s gross domestic product growth in 2026 to 0.8%. This is 0.3 percentage points higher than the estimate published by the fund in July, ANSA English reports.

Updated GDP forecast

The new estimates are contained in the World Economic Outlook report, presented on October 13 at the IMF’s annual meeting in Bangkok. The fund also forecasts that Italy’s GDP will grow by 0.6% in 2027.

The forecast for 2027 was raised by 0.1 percentage points compared with the IMF’s previous estimate.

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Inflation forecast

Annual inflation in Italy in 2026 will stand at 3.3%, according to the fund’s estimate. This is higher than the average for the eurozone, which the IMF put at 3.1%.

In 2027, inflation in Italy is expected by the fund to slow to 2.8% and match the average level in the eurozone.

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