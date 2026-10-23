Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration has prepared a draft regulation providing for a ban on carrying any type of weapon in Warsaw on November 11. The document also proposes banning the transport of unloaded weapons, RMF24 reports.

Draft restrictions

The draft regulation was published on the website of Poland’s Government Legislation Centre. The restrictions are proposed to apply throughout the Polish capital on National Independence Day.

The justification for the document states that the temporary ban is needed to guarantee the safety of participants in state ceremonies and public gatherings. The draft’s authors pointed to the need for additional preventive measures due to the scale of the planned events.

The document also recalled that in previous years, groups numbering many thousands of people came to Warsaw on November 11 to take part in events marking the holiday.

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Ceremonies and march

Several events are scheduled in Warsaw for November 11. Official ceremonies are to take place at 12:00 at Marshal Józef Piłsudski Square.

At 14:00, the Independence March is set to begin from Dmowski Roundabout under the slogan “Polak w Polsce gospodarzem.” RMF24 calls it the largest patriotic demonstration of national and nationalist circles.

The explanation to the draft also states that the second BRAVO alert level and the second BRAVO-CRP alert level in cyberspace are in force throughout Poland. The third CHARLIE alert level is in force in the areas of railway lines managed by PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe and PKP Linia Hutnicza Szerokotorowa.

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