NATO has launched the large-scale military exercise "Resolute Reforger 2026" in Latvia

The Resolute Reforger 2026 military exercises began in Latvia on October 26 and have become the largest in the history of the NATO multinational brigade in the country. The exercises will continue through November 8 in the central and eastern regions of the country, involving approximately 3,000 military personnel and 1,000 pieces of equipment.

The main objective of the exercises is to test the Alliance’s ability, in cooperation with the Latvian Armed Forces, to rapidly command troops, move them, and provide support over long distances. The active phase of the exercises will take place in the city of Rēzekne and 10 regions of the country.

The Latvian Ministry of Defense has warned the civilian population about increased military convoy traffic on the roads at night, as well as the deployment of Canadian CH-146 Griffon military helicopters to support ground units. The exercises are taking place against the backdrop of growing threats from Russia against the Baltic states.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Earlier, Lithuania proposed holding joint military exercises in the spring involving Poland and the three Baltic states at the Selonia training ground in Latvia.

The Sennelager base in northwestern Germany hosted the joint Rhino Titan exercises, involving more than 2,500 troops from the United Kingdom and France. Among the participants were 600 paratroopers. This is one of the UK’s largest airborne operations in the last two decades.

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