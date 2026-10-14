Nawrocki says Berek did not take oath before Polish president — RMF24

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that Maciej Berek, who took the oath of office as a Constitutional Tribunal judge in the Sejm, did not take the oath before the president. According to RMF24, the ceremony took place at 9:00.

Nawrocki’s position

Nawrocki said that he does not know before whom exactly Berek took the oath, but it was certainly not before the president of Poland. He also noted that the oath before the head of state could not have taken place, as at that time he was receiving the president of Montenegro at the Presidential Palace.

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Ceremony in the Sejm

RMF24 links the holding of the ceremony in the Sejm to the fact that the president did not make a decision regarding Berek taking the oath before him. According to the outlet, during the ceremony Berek stated that he was taking the oath before the president. Nawrocki said that if an act occurred that does not comply with the constitution and Polish law, it took place without his participation. The president added that on that day he was carrying out other state duties in connection with a meeting with Poland’s important partners.

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