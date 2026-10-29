California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of nearly 1,000 trained volunteers in five competitive congressional districts in the state ahead of the vote. They will work in the 6th, 13th, 22nd, 45th and 48th U.S. House districts from November 3 and will remain there longer if necessary.

According to The Hill, the group will include more than 800 election observers, 134 lawyers and 54 hotline operators. The governor's office said enhanced staffing shifts are planned in the competitive districts.

Newsom's statement

On X, Newsom addressed President Donald Trump, saying that he is sending lawyers to key California districts to protect every vote. He also said that the unlawful removal of ballots in the state had been classified as a serious criminal offense.

In a press release, the governor stressed that federal employment status does not grant the right to intimidate voters or interfere in elections. The statement came amid Democrats' concerns over possible federal interference in the vote.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court ruling and state laws

Newsom also referred to a federal appeals court ruling that allowed California to count 20,000 mail-in ballots. The Trump administration had previously claimed that these ballots were likely cast by non-U.S. citizens.

In September, Newsom signed a legislative package that introduced penalties for those involved in the removal of ballots. In May, he also signed a law prohibiting federal agents from accessing voter rolls or election technology without a court order.

Before the appeals court ruling, Trump wrote on Truth Social that California officials could go to prison for a long time if they counted ballots he considered fraudulent. The president also called the state's elections corrupt and said on Tuesday that he would recognize the results of the upcoming vote if the election is fair.

Read us on