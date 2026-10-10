In Chile, opposition lawmakers on October 9 demanded that U.S. Ambassador Brandon Judd leave the country after he stated that “there is no Antarctica that belongs to Chile.” As The Rio Times reports, Jorge Brito, a lawmaker from the left-wing Broad Front, announced preparations for a resolution calling for the termination of the U.S. representative’s diplomatic mission. In the evening, a group from the Communist Party and independent members of the Chamber of Deputies also demanded his departure.

Statement by the U.S. ambassador

Judd made the statement on October 6 during an online event held by the Chilean Pacific Foundation. Responding to a question about the future of the Antarctic Treaty System and the role of the United States, he said that Antarctica was not within his jurisdiction and that the treaty system provides that no territory belongs to a single state. He also noted that Chile and Argentina claim part of the same territories.

Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna rejected the diplomat’s remarks, stating that the country has “clearly defined sovereignty,” knows how to defend it, and has the relevant treaties.

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Opposition position and the treaty

Brito called the ambassador’s conduct unacceptable and said it violated the norms of diplomatic relations. The Communist faction stated that Chile had not renounced its sovereign rights in Antarctica, while lawmaker Luis Cuello suggested the possibility of a constitutional accusation against the foreign minister if he does not send a note of protest or declare Judd persona non grata.

The Antarctic Treaty was signed in 1959 by, among others, Chile, Argentina, and the United States. Its provisions do not allow activities under the treaty to establish or deny grounds for territorial claims, and they also prohibit new claims. At the same time, the treaty does not mean that states renounce claims made before it was concluded.

The decision depends on the government

The Chamber of Deputies’ resolution will not be binding: only the executive branch may declare a diplomat persona non grata. The government of President José Antonio Kast has not yet announced any steps regarding the U.S. ambassador. The dispute is taking place amid talks between Chile and the United States on reducing a 12.5% surcharge on tariffs for some Chilean exports, as well as discussions on cooperation on critical minerals, including copper and lithium.

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