Pakistan and Brazil agree to strengthen military cooperation — Dawn

In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on October 12, Pakistan and Brazil agreed to strengthen cooperation between their armed forces. As Dawn reports, a Brazilian delegation led by Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire met at the General Headquarters with Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff.

Talks at the General Headquarters

According to a statement by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, and opportunities to expand bilateral defence and security cooperation.

The military leaders expressed satisfaction with the long-standing friendly relations between Pakistan and Brazil and agreed to strengthen contacts between the armed forces of the two countries. Munir also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Brazil.

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Visit of the Brazilian delegation

According to ISPR, Admiral Freire noted the professionalism and operational readiness of the Pakistani military, as well as its contribution to regional peace and stability. Upon his arrival at the General Headquarters, he was accorded honours by personnel of a contingent representing the three branches of the armed forces.

The ISPR statement said that the visit demonstrates the shared desire of Pakistan and Brazil to deepen defence cooperation and bilateral military ties.

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