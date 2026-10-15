Pope Leo XIV resumes work after lung surgery — ANSA English

In Rome, Italy, Pope Leo XIV has resumed work after undergoing lung surgery on Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor. A chest X-ray showed good recovery of the operated lung, according to a Vatican medical bulletin reported by ANSA English.

Test results

The Vatican said the pontiff underwent routine examinations in the morning, with normal results. According to the bulletin, Leo XIV is independently carrying out his daily activities, while his overall postoperative recovery is progressing as expected.

The pope is also undergoing physical therapy. The session included exercises for a full range of motion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mass at the hospital

Vatican press office director Matteo Bruni told journalists that Leo XIV has already returned to work. According to him, the pontiff concelebrated Mass at Rome's Gemelli hospital for the second consecutive day.

The 71-year-old Chicago native is awaiting biopsy results that are to determine whether the cancer has spread. U.S. President Donald Trump was among the leaders who wished the pontiff a speedy recovery.

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