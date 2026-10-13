In Rome, Italy, Pope Leo XIV had the lower lobe of his right lung removed after doctors diagnosed him with lung adenocarcinoma. The pontiff is 71 years old, The Independent reports, citing the Vatican.

Discovery of the growth

A nodule in the lung was detected during a recent medical examination. Leo XIV was subsequently hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital for surgical removal of the growth. The operation was performed on Tuesday.

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Course of the operation

The operation itself lasted about 90 minutes, while the pontiff spent approximately three hours in the operating room overall. The Vatican said the procedure was successful and without complications.

After the operation, the Pope regained consciousness normally and is resting in his hospital room. Adenocarcinoma is a common form of lung cancer.

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