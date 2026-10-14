Trump says Taiwan will buy 30% of gas from Alaska pipeline — The Hill

US President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Wasilla, Alaska, US, that Taiwan has agreed to buy 30% of the gas from an Alaska pipeline over the next 20 years. According to him, Taiwan will also invest $4.4 billion in the project, The Hill reports.

Statement at rally in Alaska

Trump linked the announcement to the work of Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who is running for reelection. During his speech, the president thanked Sullivan and said that he had helped him with the matter.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that South Korea would invest up to $200 billion in US energy infrastructure. According to The Hill, the funds were to be directed, among other things, to the Alaska pipeline, a gas plant in Texas, and eight new nuclear power plants in the US.

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Investments and the election race

At the rally, Trump also said that South Korea had already committed to invest $50 billion in the Alaska project. He previously said that the pipeline would help the US increase natural gas exports.

The president's visit to Alaska took place during the campaign ahead of the midterm elections. Dan Sullivan is competing for a Senate seat with former House member Mary Peltola, an Alaska Democrat, as well as another Republican candidate also named Dan Sullivan.

According to The Hill, Sabato’s Crystal Ball this week changed its rating of the race from the “toss-up” category to “leans Democratic.” Decision Desk HQ also named Peltola a slight favorite, while the Cook Political Report kept the race in the “toss-up” category.

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