In Israel, the Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot has launched a campaign to overtake Likud and become the largest party in the Knesset. In a message to activists, the party stressed that two weeks remain until the election and called on them to distribute campaign materials among friends, relatives and undecided voters.

Yashar campaign

As Jerusalem Post reports, Yashar said in its appeal that the race for the status of the largest party is close. The party claims that only overtaking Likud would allow it to be the first to receive a mandate to form a government.

Yashar also referred to a Channel 12 News poll released on Wednesday. According to the poll, Eisenkot received 45% on the question of suitability for the position of prime minister, while Benjamin Netanyahu received 35%.

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Reaction of the opposition bloc

The campaign began about two weeks after a meeting of leaders of the opposition bloc for change at the home of opposition leader Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv. Naftali Bennett, Gadi Eisenkot, Avigdor Lieberman, Yair Golan and Lapid took part in the meeting.

At the time, the participants agreed to postpone discussion of the bloc’s candidate for prime minister until after the election and focus on strengthening the entire bloc. They also signed a joint document calling the replacement of the current government a shared priority goal. Sources in the bloc expressed disappointment over Yashar’s return to campaigning for the status of the largest party.

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