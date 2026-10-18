In South Africa, the MK party said that former President Jacob Zuma had been discharged from a hospital in Pietermaritzburg after routine examinations. The 84-year-old politician had been in hospital since 6 October. The party’s statement said that after resting under medical supervision, Zuma feels healthy and energetic.

As TimesLIVE reports, the statement has heightened uncertainty among MK members, who complained about conflicting information regarding the politician’s health. Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Zuma was being treated by a team led by Lieutenant General Nsizwa Skosana, the chief surgeon of the South African National Defence Force. The presidency later provided no updated information about his condition.

Uncertainty ahead of the elections

The situation is unfolding three weeks before local elections scheduled for 4 November. In KwaZulu-Natal, MK’s largest province, party members said they did not know who was leading the organization during Zuma’s hospitalization. The party also cancelled its planned Siyathatha rally, explaining that it intended to focus on work in the constituencies.

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The politician’s son Duduzane Zuma, MK’s first deputy president, met with party members in the Moses Mabhida region after visiting his father. They expressed dissatisfaction with the lists of councillor candidates, which, they said, national officials had compiled without the involvement of local branches. Duduzane Zuma called the situation sabotage and internal rivalry within the party and promised to pass the complaints on to the leadership.

Dispute over access to Zuma

The former president’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is challenging in court her expulsion from MK, as well as the expulsion of former party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. In a letter to the head of the presidential protection unit, she accused certain security officers, Zuma’s partner Siphokazi Xuma, and MK officials of conspiring to control access to her father, allegedly in exchange for remuneration.

Zuma-Sambudla also claims that unauthorized doctors may have been allowed to visit Zuma and prescribe him medication without the knowledge of his medical team. Asked about these allegations, South African police said they do not comment on security matters involving current and former heads of state. Political analyst Zakele Ndlovu believes Zuma’s hospitalization is creating problems for MK ahead of the elections and raises questions of succession within the party.

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