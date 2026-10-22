In the United States, former House of Representatives member Mary Peltola is campaigning for Alaska’s Senate seat, currently held by Republican Dan Sullivan. According to The Guardian, Sullivan was trailing Peltola in some recent polls. State Democrats believe that the rising cost of living and a competitive political environment could help them win the seat for the first time in nearly two decades.

Peltola is campaigning in hard-to-reach areas of interior Alaska, where goods and energy cost substantially more than in Anchorage. According to her, paper towels sell for $40 in some communities, half a gallon of oat milk costs $21, and a freezer can cost four times as much. In communities along the Arctic Ocean, she said, electricity bills have reached $1,500 a month because of dependence on diesel generators and rising diesel prices.

Campaign centered on prices and resources

Peltola, an Alaska Native and former congresswoman, supports oil and gas extraction and the right to own firearms. Her campaign slogan is “fish, family, freedom.” She opposes President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, saying that tariffs have raised the cost of imports from Canada, which separates Alaska from the rest of the United States.

The candidate also links rising gasoline and diesel fuel prices to Trump’s decision to attack Iran, after which the conflict erupted. According to her, fuel is usually delivered to Alaska’s interior regions and island communities by barges or ships, making it particularly expensive there.

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Sullivan emphasizes support for Alaska’s military facilities, oil projects, and infrastructure. At a rally with Trump, he said Democrats had allegedly sought to restrict oil and gas extraction in the state and had raised energy costs. Trump traveled to the conservative Matanuska-Susitna Valley to support the incumbent senator.

Voting and allegations

Sullivan also criticized his rival after The New York Times published a report on allegations of Peltola’s alleged improper treatment of employees. Her campaign said that some claims in the article were untrue, while Peltola herself called some of the allegations fabrications.

The outcome of the November 3 election could be affected by another Republican candidate with a name similar to Sullivan’s, who advanced through the top-four primary system. Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, and ballot counting traditionally takes a long time, so the final result of the Senate race may not be known immediately.

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