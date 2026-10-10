In the United States, the Pentagon has raised the official number of service members who died in connection with operations against Iran to 21. The updated statistics included two deaths that had not previously been counted, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two previously uncounted deaths

According to The Washington Post, as of Friday, the U.S. Defense Casualty Analysis System contained records of 21 military deaths connected to these operations. Among the new entries is the death of 46-year-old U.S. Army National Guard Major Sorfly Davius, who died in Kuwait on March 6.

The statistics also included the death of an unnamed U.S. Navy service member who died by suicide in September. The updated data also indicate that 865 American service members were wounded during the operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A separate case in Iraq

The military separately confirmed the death of 26-year-old Sergeant Devin A. Seibel in Iraq in May as a result of a training accident. Officials said the case was not related to the conflict with Iran. Seibel's death was recorded under Operation Inherent Resolve, the long-running U.S. campaign against the Islamic State group.

Leading Democrats on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith and Chrissy Houlahan, welcomed the Pentagon's public correction of the data but criticized the scale of the error. In a statement to The Washington Post, the Pentagon did not directly comment on the revised death toll, instead reporting changes to its reporting system, including the introduction of a category for records awaiting final verification. The department also stated its commitment to transparent and accurate accounting of service member casualties.

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