The Pentagon is considering a possible cyberattack after freezers malfunctioned at least six stores on US military bases in late August. The incident caused food to spoil, Interia reports, citing Reuters and four informed sources at the agency.

Temperature may have been changed deliberately

According to Reuters, in at least one case the equipment did not simply malfunction: the temperature in refrigeration units may have been deliberately raised overnight. In the morning, thawed or spoiled food was found there. The agency cited an analysis of social media posts and information on military base websites.

Media also reported that temperatures in some freezers rose to 50 degrees Celsius, and in some places this led to fires. Reuters was unable to establish what stage the US investigation has reached or whether investigators have concluded what caused the incident or identified possible responsible parties.

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Cooperation with French investigators

The Pentagon said that a unit subordinate to US Cyber Command is working closely with other government agencies and law enforcement. The US Army Criminal Investigation Division said its field cybercrime unit has been involved and is cooperating with French law enforcement agencies to determine the causes of refrigeration system malfunctions in Europe.

In France, a recent cyberattack affected cooling systems at more than 350 supermarkets. There, attackers gained control over freezer temperature settings. Danish company Danfoss, whose controllers were used in many of the affected systems, said that a significant share of the devices was outdated or running obsolete software. It is unknown whether Danfoss controllers were used in stores on US military bases.

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