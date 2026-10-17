Police use tear gas during protests in France — Cyprus Mail

During protests against the high cost of living and the state of public services in several French cities, police used tear gas; clashes occurred between law enforcement officers and demonstrators. The rallies drew thousands of participants, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Reuters.

Rallies and incidents

By noon, French authorities had recorded 140 protests outside Paris, involving 32,800 people. The authorities placed responsibility for the unrest on what they called “ultra-left” forces.

The Interior Ministry reported violent incidents in several cities, including vandalism in Marseille and attacks targeting police, media outlets and public buildings. Marseille’s mayor said the city hall building had been damaged and that additional police forces were being deployed to the city after his talks with the prime minister and the interior minister.

Paris and protesters’ demands

Police presence was reinforced in central Paris, including near the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe. These areas were not included in the routes of two authorized demonstrations. Some participants wearing reflective vests blocked streets, recalling the “Yellow Vest” movement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The protests began a month earlier at schools in the poor northern suburbs of Paris. Dissatisfaction with teacher shortages and the poor condition of educational institutions later developed into a broader movement focused on inequality, public spending and living standards.

A 19-year-old protest participant, Lola, said in Paris that demonstrators were protesting over the high cost of living and fuel, as well as what she described as harsh treatment of high school students demanding more teachers and proper learning conditions.

Complaints about police actions

Police actions have been criticized following a series of injuries among demonstrators. In particular, a teenager lost a hand after picking up a stun grenade. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that more than 900 police officers had also been injured.

The police oversight body is investigating at least two dozen complaints of violence by law enforcement officers. France suspended the use of stun grenades during student demonstrations, but Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said they may have been used during Saturday’s protests.

Read us on