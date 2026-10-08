U.S. President Donald Trump did not wish Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a happy birthday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin leader did not receive any birthday greetings from the American leader.

“Putin did not receive a telegram from Trump on his birthday,” said the Russian dictator’s representative.

At the same time, Dmitry Peskov noted that a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could still take place in the near future.

According to him, there are currently no delays in coordinating the talks between the Kremlin leader and the head of the White House.

“There are no delays in arranging the call between Putin and Trump,” Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman clarified that a specific date and time for the phone call between Putin and Trump have not yet been agreed upon.

The day before, Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to call Vladimir Putin on October 7—the Russian dictator’s birthday.

“I have a call scheduled for today. Today is Putin’s birthday. I’m sure you’ll be celebrating it,” the U.S. president said.

However, according to Dmitry Peskov, Donald Trump did not speak with Vladimir Putin by phone on October 7.

Thus, Trump did not extend birthday wishes to Putin, and the date of a possible phone call between the U.S. president and the Kremlin leader remains unconfirmed.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 74th birthday and wished him “victory and glory.”

On Wednesday, October 7, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 74th birthday. He has already received birthday wishes from a number of foreign leaders, including Belarus’s self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Read us on