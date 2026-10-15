South Korea demonstrates human-robot combat tactics — Korea Herald

In Yangpyeong, South Korea, the army held demonstration drills under the Army TIGER+ initiative, during which drones, ground robotic systems, and military personnel practiced joint operations. As Korea Herald reports, the program aims to transform an army that relies heavily on human resources into a force with integrated artificial intelligence systems, people, and unmanned platforms by 2040.

Three stages of the drills

The military divided the drills into counter-drone operations, integrated unmanned combat operations, and interaction between military personnel and unmanned systems. At the first stage, simulated enemy drones were detected and identified at a distance, after which an AI-based decision-support system assessed the threat. A laser air defense system and interceptor drones were used to neutralize them.

During the next stage, smoke-screen drones and multipurpose unmanned vehicles moved ahead of the units, searching for threats and helping them cross the drone strike zone. Unmanned reconnaissance vehicles and Korean K-CEV engineering combat vehicles passed through obstacles and dangerous areas before the troops advanced.

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Units and digital network

The South Korean army stated that this approach should reduce risks for service members and increase the efficiency and survivability of the forces. Under Army TIGER+, an integrated unmanned combat unit and a unit to test interaction between military personnel, drones, and robots at squad level have already been created.

The integrated unit, launched in January, consists of six areas: drones and counter-drone measures, robots, cyber and electromagnetic activities, networks, and sustainment. The army is also developing a “digital foundation” — a shared network to connect drones, robots, sensors, and AI-based command decision-support systems. The demonstration featured 85 advanced systems, including equipment from public and private projects and prototypes for possible military use.

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