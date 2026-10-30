In Poland, trade unions representing services subordinated to the Ministry of Interior and Administration have called off their planned protest action. The decision was made after tense negotiations with the ministry’s leadership, RMF24 reports.

Promise of a pay rise plan

Minister of Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński said that he would present a completed plan for systematic pay increases in the uniformed services at the beginning of December. Rafał Jankowski, head of the Independent Self-Governing Trade Union of Police Officers, said that the union viewed this declaration positively.

According to Jankowski, the minister personally promised to present the plan on 2 December. The unions now expect the ministry to implement the announced steps.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Benefits for officers and their families

Next week, Poland is also expected to adopt a law on the Uniformed Services Family Card in the version sought by the unions. The key change concerns benefits in access to medical care: they are to apply only to professional officers and members of their families.

Previously, such benefits were also intended for volunteer firefighters, but the unions insisted on a different approach.

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