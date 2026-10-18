Poland has scrambled its air force twice in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

In Poland, threat alerts were issued twice in one day due to Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. At that time, Polish military aircraft were operating in the country’s airspace. Residents of the Lublin Voivodeship were the first to receive the alerts. The RCB statement noted that Russia is carrying out an air attack on Ukrainian territory and that the situation is under constant monitoring. “Russian air attack on Ukrainian territory. The situation is being monitored. The Polish Air Force is operating in Polish airspace. Please await further updates,” reported the Polish Government Security Center.

The threat to the Lublin Voivodeship was subsequently lifted. However, a few hours later, the RCB issued another warning. This time, alerts were sent to residents of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship. The alert also mentioned military aircraft operating in Polish airspace.

About an hour later, the alert in that region was lifted. Thus, since the start of the day, Polish authorities have twice warned residents of regions bordering Ukraine about a threat amid Russian airstrikes. In both cases, Polish military aircraft were operating in the sky, and the alerts were subsequently lifted. This was reported by the Polish Government Security Center (RCB) on the social media platform X.

Lithuania has proposed that Poland jointly investigate the incident involving the discovery of debris from an unidentified object near the village of Yodantsi. Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas stated that, according to preliminary data, the object entered the country’s airspace from Polish territory and was likely a drone.

In Poland, south of Lublin, the military has launched an investigation following suspicions that an unidentified object may have violated the country’s airspace on the night of October 18.