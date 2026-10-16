Greek shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis, who headed the Athens football club Panathinaikos for almost 21 years, has died at the age of 90. He died after a short stay in hospital, Cyprus Mail reports.

Vardinogiannis, known as “the Captain,” was born in 1936 in Episkopi, in the Rethymno region of Crete. He studied at a merchant navy college in Southampton and later served on merchant vessels. His family developed businesses in shipping, marine fuel supply and oil refining.

Career in the maritime industry

One of the most documented episodes of his maritime career was a voyage in 1966. At that time, Vardinogiannis commanded the tanker Joanna V, also known as Ioanna V, during an international oil embargo against the government of Rhodesia, where power was held by the white minority. The vessel was heading to Beira in Mozambique, then a Portuguese colony.

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The family’s shipping assets expanded, including through Avin International, founded in 1977. According to the company, it manages more than 35 oil and chemical tankers with a total cargo capacity of more than 2.5 million tonnes.

Years at Panathinaikos

Vardinogiannis became president of Panathinaikos in 1979, when his family acquired a controlling stake in the newly established football company during the introduction of professional football in Greece. During his tenure, the club won six league titles and nine Greek Cups.

Under his leadership, Panathinaikos also opened a training base in Paiania and reached the semi-finals of European competitions twice: the 1985 European Champions Cup, in matches against Liverpool, and the 1996 Champions League, against Ajax. Vardinogiannis stepped down as club president in May 2000.

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