Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, special representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

The possibility of a new visit is being discussed following a phone call between Trump and Vladimir Putin. According to the publication, the details of the trip have yet to be finalized.

The day before, Witkoff also spoke about talks in Miami involving representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the European Commission, and NATO. The parties discussed ways to de-escalate the conflict, end the war before winter, protect energy infrastructure, and ensure the unimpeded export of grain.

Special attention was paid to security guarantees for Ukraine, its post-war reconstruction, economic development, and accession to the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly acute amid Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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