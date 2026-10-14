In Palestine, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian human rights organization Al-Baidar reported the confiscation of a vehicle and a harvested olive crop. According to Anadolu Agency, the organization claims that on October 14, Israeli military personnel assaulted a Palestinian in the Abu Sharif area between the towns of Deir Dibwan and Burqa, east of Ramallah, and then confiscated his vehicle and olives.

Demolition of structures in Hebron

Al-Baidar also stated that Israeli forces demolished agricultural structures and premises in the Ghazaywa area near the village of Susya in Hebron governorate. According to the organization’s assessment, this damaged property and facilities used for agricultural activities and may make it more difficult for farmers to work on their lands.

In the town of Deir al-Ghusun in Tulkarm governorate, according to Al-Baidar, hundreds of farmers are not being allowed to reach land beyond the separation wall to harvest olives, despite having access permits. The organization noted that the restrictions may result in the loss of part of the harvest and economic losses, as the olive harvest period is limited in time.

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Data on incidents during the olive harvest

Al-Baidar also reported that in the Tel Ma'in area of Hebron, Israeli occupiers, according to its claims, stole olives that had already been harvested.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said on Monday that it had documented 136 incidents related to the olive harvest involving Israeli forces and occupiers since the beginning of October. According to its data, these included beatings, expulsions, intimidation, shooting, the use of tear gas, detentions, the theft of olives and harvesting tools, as well as damage to trees.

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