U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla exchanged sharp accusations during a session of the UN General Assembly on October 27.

The dispute arose during a discussion of a resolution calling for an end to the U.S. economic, trade, and financial embargo against Cuba.

Woltz accused the Cuban authorities of allowing the ruling elite to enrich itself amid shortages of goods and the economic hardships faced by the island’s population. He also rejected Havana’s claims regarding the U.S. blockade, stating that there is no military encirclement of the island.

The U.S. diplomat cited data on trade between the two countries. According to him, during the first eight months of 2026, U.S. companies exported more than $876 million worth of goods to Cuba, including $230 million worth of fuel for private enterprises authorized to receive such shipments.

During Waltz’s speech, members of the Cuban delegation repeatedly interrupted him. Due to the dispute, General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman was forced to remind participants of the body’s rules of procedure.

Addressing the Cuban minister, Waltz stated that a UN session is not a communist dictatorship where one can force an opponent to remain silent.

In response, Parrilla accused the American diplomat of spreading false claims and showing disrespect toward the General Assembly. According to the minister, Waltz’s remarks insult the dignity of the Cuban people and the country’s government.

Source: Ukrainform

This week, Cuba will present a resolution to the UN General Assembly calling for the lifting of the U.S. economic, trade, and financial embargo.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Cuba has already “collapsed,” describing it as a state with an economy and a system of government that, in his view, do not function properly.