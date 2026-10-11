Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for a comprehensive investigation into people who took part in creating the documentary film NAZA. In his appeal, he also demanded that those involved be held accountable for what he claims are serious violations in the field of information security, criminal defamation, and harm to Israel's diplomatic and security interests.

Prime Minister's letter

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the letter was released by the Prime Minister's Office. Netanyahu addressed Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet security service director David Zini, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The prime minister asked the officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the documentary's participants. The statement does not specify exactly which individuals he means.

Claims about the film

The letter claims that the film creates a false, misleading, and biased narrative. In the prime minister's assessment, the film discredits Israel and the Israel Defense Forces around the world and causes serious damage to the country's standing.

Read us on