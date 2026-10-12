Two Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Rafah — Anadolu Agency

Two Palestinians were killed and three others sustained critical injuries in an Israeli drone strike northwest of Rafah in Palestine, in the southern Gaza Strip. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing medical sources: Anadolu Agency.

Strike near a mosque

According to the agency, a drone fired at least one missile at a group of people near the Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area, located northwest of the city. Medical sources reported two deaths and three people seriously injured.

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Separately, local sources said that Israeli artillery shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli naval forces also opened fire and shelled the coast of Gaza City in the north of the enclave. No casualties from this shelling were reported.

Gaza Health Ministry data

According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 1,488 Palestinians in daily attacks, while another 5,281 people have been injured. The ministry also stated that since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip and over 175,000 people have been injured.

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