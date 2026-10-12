The Peruvian government stated that Pope Leo XIV’s visit scheduled for November 11–16, 2026, remains in force following the pontiff’s announcement of an upcoming operation to remove a nodule in his lung. Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion Juan Sheput said there were no changes to the program, The Rio Times reports.

Statement by the Peruvian government

Sheput spoke after the Mass for the Nation at the Las Nazarenas sanctuary in Lima. According to the publication, government officials asked the Lord of Miracles to help the Pope recover quickly and expressed hope that the trip would take place on schedule.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori also expressed solidarity with Leo XIV on behalf of the Peruvian people. The Peruvian Episcopal Conference called on Catholics and people of good will to pray for the Pope’s health. The Mass was led by the Archbishop of Lima, Cardinal Carlos Castillo.

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Itinerary and operation

According to the Holy See’s published program, Leo XIV is due to arrive in Lima from Buenos Aires on November 11. The following day, meetings with Peru’s bishops and an evening vigil with young people are planned.

On November 13 and 14, the pontiff is due to visit Chiclayo, the diocese he previously led. The program also includes a trip to Cusco and the Amazonian city of Pucallpa, where a Mass with Amazonian communities is planned. On November 16, he is due to celebrate Mass at Las Palmas Air Base and depart for Rome.

Leo XIV said that during recent examinations, doctors found a small nodule in his lung which, he said, was detected at a very early stage and was localized. Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said the operation is planned for the beginning of the week, while the expected postoperative recovery will last about a week. The final decision on the possibility of long-distance travel after the procedure will depend on doctors’ assessment.

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