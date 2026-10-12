Mila Kunis has raised over $37 million for Ukrainians

Mila Kunis, an American actress of Ukrainian descent, left Ukraine with her family as a child in search of a better life in the United States. Years later, she used her own success to help Ukrainians who were forced to flee their homes because of the war.

When Mila Kunis was just seven years old, her family emigrated from Ukraine to the United States. The family arrived with $250, and the little girl didn’t speak a word of English.

The actress’s parents left behind a stable life and professional careers in their homeland. In the U.S., they had to take whatever jobs were available to support their family and start over from scratch.

Over time, Mila Kunis was able to build a successful acting career and become one of Hollywood’s most famous stars.

Helping Ukraine Became a Personal Cause

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the actress, along with her husband, Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher, organized a large-scale fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.

The couple contributed millions of dollars of their own funds to the fundraiser and called on people from around the world to support Ukrainians affected by the war. As a result, the campaign raised over $37 million.

The funds were used to provide temporary housing, humanitarian aid, and essential supplies to Ukrainian families who had lost their homes or were forced to evacuate.

For Kunis, this initiative held special significance. As a child, she herself experienced moving to another country, facing a language barrier, and having to start her life over.

The actress’s story serves as an example of how personal experience can lead to large-scale assistance for others. Having built a career in the U.S., Mila Kunis was able to support families who found themselves in circumstances familiar to her from her own childhood—being forced to leave their homes and seek safety far away.

As a reminder, Mila Kunis revealed the secret to her strong marriage with Ashton Kutcher.

Mila Kunis spoke about her emotions at the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

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