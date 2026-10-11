Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo intends to propose that the European Union stop issuing tourist visas to citizens of the aggressor state Russia. He plans to put forward this initiative at the next European Council meeting, Interia reports.

Finland’s security argument

According to Orpo, stopping the issuance of tourist visas should strengthen Europe’s security. The head of the Finnish government explained his position by concerns that Russia may try to organize sabotage activities in European countries. In his view, under such conditions, Russian tourists should not be allowed to move freely around Europe.

Finland stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians and closed its border to Russian tourists in September 2022. Land border crossing points between Finland and Russia have been closed since December 2023.

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Criticism of the diesel agreement

Orpo also criticized the U.S. agreement with Russia, the aggressor state, on supplies of Russian diesel fuel, calling it a serious disappointment. He noted that the agreed supply volumes account for only an insignificant part of U.S. consumption, while the possibility of fulfilling the deliveries in full is currently unclear.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia had agreed to immediately supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the global market and later several more million tonnes. According to the publication, U.S. authorities issued a temporary permit for such supplies until April 7, 2027. Orpo called on Europe to introduce additional sanctions against Russia more actively.

In September, Finland also decided to transfer to Ukraine its 34th package of military aid worth about €290 million.

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