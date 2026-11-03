Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported movement recorded after midnight on the Polish-Russian border. Tusk described the movement as concerning. According to him, Polish and allied services had earlier warned of possible provocations by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state.

Services' warnings

As Interia reports, Tusk said this before the start of a meeting of the Council of Ministers. According to him, for some time Polish authorities had been receiving information from Polish and allied services that acts of sabotage and provocations could occur on the border with Russia in the first half of November.

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Security reinforcement

In connection with these signals, Polish authorities decided to deploy significant police forces, the Border Guard and counterterrorism units to the area. Tusk also said that the warnings had come, among others, from Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

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