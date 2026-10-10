Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to explain why its chairman, Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, continues to convene board meetings following a court ruling on his right to hold the post. This was reported by Bangkok Post.

Prime minister’s urgent request

According to Charnvirakul, his office sent an urgent letter to the NBTC secretary-general demanding clarification regarding meeting notices issued at the commission chairman’s instruction. The letter was signed by the prime minister’s secretary-general, Trisuree Taisaranakul.

The document states that the NBTC office issued notices for board meetings on October 1 and 2 at Boonbaichaiyapruck’s instruction. The prime minister used powers provided for under Section 76 of the NBTC Act to obtain an explanation from the commission’s secretary-general.

Administrative Court ruling

On September 25, the Central Administrative Court dismissed Boonbaichaiyapruck’s lawsuit challenging the decision of the committee selecting NBTC members. The committee found that he lacked the required qualifications or had a characteristic prohibited by law under Section 8(2) of the NBTC Act.

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The committee also ruled that Boonbaichaiyapruck was deemed to have relinquished his right to take office under Section 18 of the Act. The court upheld the legality of that decision and dismissed his lawsuit.

The prime minister’s office letter emphasized that filing a lawsuit to revoke an administrative act does not in itself suspend its effect unless the court rules otherwise. Therefore, the letter said, the chairman should be considered to have relinquished his right to take office from the outset and to have never been an NBTC member.

Asked whether it was appropriate for the commission to continue holding meetings, Charnvirakul declined to comment, citing the body’s independent status. He said that all organizations provided for by the constitution must strictly follow legal procedures.

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