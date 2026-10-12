In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported the detention and screening of another 18 people on Monday amid heightened security measures following a series of attacks at educational institutions. He said this during a meeting with ministers and heads of services, Interia reports.

Security measures

According to Tusk, around 20,000 police officers continued patrolling schools and surrounding areas on Monday. The meeting at the prime minister's office was attended by the heads of the ministries of education, interior and administration, health, and digitalization, as well as representatives of the services.

Polish police previously stated that as of 6:00 a.m. on Monday, 311 incidents had been recorded at more than 80,000 institutions, in connection with which law enforcement officers were taking action due to a reasonable suspicion of a prohibited act. According to police, 135 people had been detained as part of these measures by that time. Law enforcement officers are also monitoring the internet around the clock and responding to reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks at educational institutions

At a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny in the Masovian Voivodeship, a 15-year-old teenager attacked three people. Among the victims was a 37-year-old employee of the institution, who died.

The day before, at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man, according to the outlet, attacked nine people with a knife, including five students and two teachers. He also had a backpack containing homemade explosive material. Police also reported preventing a possible attack at a school in Sierpc: the detained 17-year-old teenager was charged and remanded in custody for two months.

Also in Warsaw, a 21-year-old woman attacked three people with a knife at an adult school complex on Mińska Street.

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