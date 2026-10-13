In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded to President Karol Nawrocki’s interview with the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, in which he stated that the level of threat from Russia had not changed significantly. In a post on platform X, the head of government also linked the president’s position to his attitude toward the presence of Grzegorz Braun and his party in Polish politics, which Tusk called pro-Russian, Interia reports.

The president’s assessment

In his conversation with Rzeczpospolita, Nawrocki commented on statements by the Polish government about growing security threats to Poland and other NATO states bordering Russia. He called such warnings the spread of fear and said that the prime minister’s words were intended to create a so-called rally-around-the-flag effect.

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The president stressed that he was familiar with NATO reports. According to him, the level of threat had not changed significantly. Nawrocki also said that he could not directly quote these reports or change their classification level. He claimed that he had the information now publicly voiced by Tusk when he took office as president.

Tusk’s response

In his post, Tusk said that Nawrocki does not see a growing threat from Russia and sees no problem with the presence of Braun and his party in Polish politics. The prime minister concluded the message by thanking him for his candor.

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