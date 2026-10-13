In France, the National Assembly is set to begin examining the revenue side of the government’s draft state budget for 2027. At the opening of the sessions, the Socialist Party plans to file a motion for the immediate rejection of the document, Anadolu Agency reports.

Opposition support

According to BFMTV, the draft, which will be the last annual budget under Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, faces uncertain prospects of passage. The government lacks a parliamentary majority ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Last year, the Socialists agreed to allow the budget to be adopted. This time, the France Unbowed party, as well as individual lawmakers from the Communist and Overseas parliamentary group, intend to support its motion. The Greens were due to discuss their position on Tuesday morning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tax disputes

According to BFMTV, the position of the far-right National Rally could prove decisive. The party’s support would likely ensure the motion is adopted, after which the draft would be sent to the Senate without substantive consideration in the National Assembly.

Minister of Public Accounts David Amiel, in an interview with France 2, called the initiative a “boycott motion.” He said that due to the rapid rise in interest rates, parliament must hold debates on the budget.

The review is taking place amid student protests across the country, concerns over purchasing power, and deteriorating public finances. Left-wing lawmakers criticized the document during its committee review last week as overly favorable to wealthy citizens. Amiel also said that since the start of the year, tax revenue from fuel has fallen by €357 million due to lower receipts from excise duties and value-added tax.

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