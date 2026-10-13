The Vatican has provided an update on Pope Leo XIV's condition ahead of his lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Tuesday, October 13, before noon. The pontiff is set to undergo lung surgery.

This was reported by Vatican News, citing Vatican Press Office Director Matteo Bruni.

When asked by journalists about the Pope’s health, Bruni replied that a mass in his lung had been detected during routine examinations. The hospitalization is expected to last one week.

On the morning of Monday, October 12, Pope Leo XIV held all of his scheduled audiences. He will not participate in the afternoon session of the meeting in the Paul VI Hall, dedicated to the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis’s Apostolic Exhortation *Amoris laetitia* (“The Joy of Love”).

During a briefing at the Holy See Press Office, Father Giacomo Costa, a consultant to the General Secretariat of the Synod who is responsible for the meeting’s methodology, announced that the pontiff’s surgery and subsequent hospital stay will necessitate certain changes to the organization of the meeting.

Thus, the Pope has decided to entrust Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle—who was recently elected dean of the College of Cardinals—with presiding over the Holy Mass with all participants in the meeting on Wednesday.

In addition, according to Costa, the Pope “wished to hear and express his opinion” on the Summary Report to be prepared at the end of the meeting, and therefore “asked that the report not be published, contrary to what had been previously planned.” Leo XIV reserved the right to receive this document and “to review the materials and express his opinion after being discharged from the hospital.”

Source: Vatican News

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV canceled audiences through October 20 due to surgery.

Prior to this, it was reported that Pope Leo XIV would undergo surgery to remove a nodule in his lung.

Pope Leo XIV also called on Ukraine and Russia to ensure the safety of grain shipments.

Read us on