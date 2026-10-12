Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that tensions ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 27 could deepen social divisions. He called on citizens to vote and stressed that political competition should not intensify polarization.

Herzog said this in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Anadolu Agency reports. According to him, the election period carries a risk of radicalization that could further divide society. The president added that he believes all sides will recognize the voting results.

Call to avoid repeat elections

Herzog promised to make every effort to ensure that Israel has a stable government after the elections and is not forced to hold another vote because of an inability to form a durable coalition. He noted that the country faces serious national challenges and must avoid a prolonged political deadlock.

At the same time, the president declined to endorse any specific coalition format in advance, including a national unity government. He also reported cooperation with the Central Elections Committee regarding possible attempts to interfere in the elections, both within the country and from outside. According to Herzog, he discussed possible scenarios with the committee’s chairman, Justice Noam Sohlberg, and representatives of major technology companies.

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Statements on the West Bank and Netanyahu’s case

Herzog also called attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank unacceptable and described violence in the territory as a “moral stain.” He said authorities should consider the use of administrative detention in some cases against those responsible for such attacks.

Separately, the president commented on the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Herzog said the case should be concluded with a plea agreement and added that he had offered mediation between the parties, but Netanyahu did not respond. The prime minister has been on trial since May 2020 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three cases; he denies wrongdoing and calls the accusations politically motivated.

The October 27 elections will determine the composition of the 120-seat Knesset. Forming a parliamentary majority usually requires at least 61 seats.

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