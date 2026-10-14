US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of the Super Intelligence Force, a working group that will coordinate the US government's actions in the field of artificial intelligence. It will be headed by National Security Director and presidential adviser on AI Jay Clayton, Deutsche Welle reports.

According to Trump, the group is intended to ensure US leadership in the development of so-called superintelligence, protect the interests of Americans and improve their lives. The initiative's name refers to the president's September order, which renamed the term “artificial intelligence” as “superintelligence.”

The group's powers

The White House has not released official details about the Super Intelligence Force's powers. At the same time, The Wall Street Journal and Politico reported on a copy of the group's charter. According to it, its areas of work include biosafety, threats to water supply, financial services, energy infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and emergency services.

The group is to work with the Pentagon, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Trade Commission to prepare recommendations on legislative changes. It may also consider a legislative requirement for AI laboratories to notify the government about security breaches, hacking attacks and cases of bypassing model safety restrictions, as well as the creation of automated alerts.

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Within 120 days, the working group must submit a report on AI risks to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. It will focus on possible threats to civil liberties and cybersecurity, standards for advanced models, and the consequences of possible overregulation. Trump has said that he does not want regulation to restrain the development of this industry.

Composition and reaction

According to the charter reported by the media, Clayton's deputies are to be Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson, Deputy Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also joined the working group. Former White House AI adviser David Sacks and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are listed as external participants.

Politico wrote that several influential Republican senators were not informed of the plans before the announcement. Democratic Congresswoman Lori Trahan criticized the initiative, telling CNN that it does not replace legislation and safeguards for leading AI laboratories.

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