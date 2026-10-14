A German court has remanded in custody two Turkish citizens detained in Germany under European Arrest Warrants issued by Poland in the case of arson at a Starlink satellite communications ground station in Wola Krobowska, Poland. If transferred to Poland, the suspects may face charges in a case involving sabotage for the benefit of foreign intelligence, RMF24 reports.

Extradition procedure

The decision to keep them in custody was made for the duration of the extradition procedure. The German court did not set a specific period for this preventive measure. The suspects may appeal the decision, so their transfer to Poland, according to RMF24, may take weeks rather than days.

A woman and a man were also detained in Germany in this case. According to unofficial information, they may have assisted the two Turkish citizens. The Polish prosecutor's office is in contact with German judicial authorities regarding these individuals. If their involvement in the operation is confirmed, Polish investigators may apply to the court for new European Arrest Warrants.

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Fire in Masovian Voivodeship

The fire at the Starlink ground station in Wola Krobowska, Grójec County, Masovian Voivodeship, occurred on the evening of September 23. Two days later, a prosecutor from the Masovian branch of Poland's National Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into possible sabotage and a terrorist crime committed for the benefit of foreign intelligence.

According to RMF24, several hours after the fire, a police patrol checked the documents of two Turkish citizens about 10 kilometers from Wola Krobowska. At that time, law enforcement officers had no grounds to consider the incident sabotage: initially, it was treated as a fire at the installation, and surveillance camera footage had only begun to be analyzed.

Polish services established that these individuals entered Poland through Świecko and arrived in Łódź, where a woman was supposed to meet them. She was detained in Berlin. A total of four people have been detained in the case.

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