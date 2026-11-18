US President Donald Trump has arrived in Shenzhen, China, where a two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is taking place. Chinese President Xi Jinping personally met the American leader at the airport. Trump was also greeted by young Chinese people with flags, a military band and an honor guard.

Summit program

As RMF24 reports, Trump flew to Shenzhen from the Philippines, where he met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and concluded a major trade deal. On the day of his arrival, the US president is to attend a dinner with APEC leaders and a multilateral meeting of the forum's leaders.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting with Xi and Putin

The next day, Trump is to hold a meeting with Xi Jinping and the leader of the aggressor state Russia, Vladimir Putin. According to the outlet, artificial intelligence, denuclearization and peace in the world are planned to be discussed during the trilateral talks.

Putin arrived in Shenzhen the day before, but Xi Jinping did not personally meet him at the airport. RMF24 notes that this is the first time Xi Jinping, as president, has personally met a foreign leader at the airport.

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