In Poland, the president of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) imposed a fine of 54.728 million zlotys on Allegro. The regulator found that two of the company’s practices violated the collective interests of consumers, RMF24 reports.

Promise to plant trees

The first practice concerned messages about Allegro One delivery. According to UOKiK, the company created the impression that choosing this delivery method and collecting ten parcels would mean that one new tree would be planted.

Allegro was fined 29.852 million zlotys for this practice. The regulator found that the actual plantings were based on forecasts: some of the trees had already been planted, while some were never planted.

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Additional condition

The second practice, according to UOKiK, consisted of insufficiently informing consumers about an additional condition. For a tree to be planted or linked to a consumer, it was necessary to arrange a dedication.

The company was fined 24.876 million zlotys for insufficiently informing consumers about this condition.

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