During negotiations with the U.S. regarding Ukraine, Russia proposed that NATO return to its 1997 borders in exchange for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kaliningrad Oblast.

According to sources interviewed by the publication, this idea was put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. They are insisting on finding new approaches to resolving the war in Ukraine.

European Union leaders have rejected this proposal, but technical talks with the Russian side on security issues are ongoing.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Vladimir Putin had proposed involving European representatives in the negotiation process to discuss NATO’s refusal to expand further eastward.

During the trilateral round of talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, which took place on November 11 in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation demanded a halt to the expansion of NATO’s military presence in countries that joined the Alliance after 1997.

In addition, representatives from Moscow stated that the North Atlantic Alliance must scale back its cooperation with Ukraine and other post-Soviet states.

The Russian delegation, led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, presented these demands as part of so-called “security guarantees” for Russia.

Bloomberg reported this, citing informed sources.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again raised the issue of NATO expansion and the Alliance’s military presence in Eastern Europe during a meeting with U.S. representatives. This was reported by his aide, Yuri Ushakov, following talks between U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and the Russian president on November 12. Moscow wants to return to discussing the demands it put forward back in 2021, specifically regarding the configuration of NATO forces as of 1997.

The North Atlantic Alliance has begun revising its military requirements for member states, focusing resources on countering Russia rather than preparing for operations outside Europe. This process could mark the biggest change in NATO’s military planning in the last 20 years.

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