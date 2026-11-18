The Israeli Knesset elected Matan Kahana as its new speaker. His candidacy was supported by the former opposition, led by Gadi Eizenkot, which advocates for a review of the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The vote was preceded by heated debates that lasted more than seven hours. Kahana received 66 votes out of 120. During the vote, Arab political forces joined the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, candidate Ofir Katz, who was supported by Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, received 52 votes.

As Knesset Speaker, Matan Kahana replaced Amir Ohana, an ally of Netanyahu.

The election of the new speaker was an important step for political forces seeking to overturn some of the decisions made by the outgoing Netanyahu government.

Gadi Eizenkot is currently working to form the next government. His political bloc has already promised to review some of the previous cabinet’s most controversial decisions.

Following the parliamentary elections held on October 27, Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies lost their majority in the Knesset. The President of Israel tasked Eizenkot with forming a new coalition government.

The politician has about five weeks to secure sufficient support from lawmakers and form a coalition.

According to analysts, Kahana’s appointment gives the opposition bloc a significant advantage in the legislative process.

“This is important because time is short, and the Knesset speaker can make the legislative process much faster or much slower,” says Assaf Shapira of the Israel Democracy Institute.

This was reported by The Guardian.

Earlier, Matan Kahana, a candidate for speaker of the Israeli parliament, rejected a proposal from Acting Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to support his candidacy on the condition that lawmakers from Arab parties would not hold the positions of deputy speakers.

Read us on